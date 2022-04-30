Tamil Nadu power demand touches new high of 17,563 MW

Chennai: Even as the peak summer season is yet to set in, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a steep increase in the power demand in the last few days and an all-time high demand of 17,563 MW was achieved on Friday bettering its previous day's record.

At 2.30 pm on Friday, the power demand broke the previous record of 17,370 MW on April 28 with the temperature across the State being more than normal.

Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani tweeted that Tamil Nadu's power demand recorded another peak on April 29 with 17,563 MW and energy consumption at 388.1 million units. "Summer is just picking up heat," he wrote.

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said that both the power demand and daily energy consumption touched a new all-time high record on Friday without any load shedding. On Thursday, the daily energy consumption stood at 387.047 MU.

A senior Tangedco official said that the power demand on Friday stood at over 16,000 MW from 8 am to midnight and between 10 am to 5 pm the demand was over 17,000 MW. “The soaring temperature is pushing up the power demand in the state. When the peak summer begins on May 4, the power demand is likely to go up further,” the official said, adding that they were able to meet the maximum power demand with the help of solar generation, thermal, short term power purchase and central generating stations. The wind power generation also picked up, the official said.

TN power demand on the rise:

Date --- Power Demand --- Energy Consumption

April 29, 2022: 17,563 MW --- 388.1 MU

April 28, 2022: 17,370 MW --- 387.04 MU

April 27, 2022: 17,107 MW --- 378.32 MU