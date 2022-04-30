Power minister’s warning to rumour-mongers

Tiruchy: Proper action would be initiated against those who spread rumours and fake news about power cuts on social media platforms, said the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji in Karur on Saturday.

Speaking after inspecting the Old Government Headquarters Hhospital in Karur, the minister said, a fund of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the renovation works and the doors of the hospital which is in the corporation limits would opened for the residents soon.

Stating that, despite there is a shortage of coal for the power production, the government has been initiating various steps to avail adequate stocks, the minister assured that the power supply would be regulated in the state and 500 MV power has been additionally produced in the state. “In order to meet the demand during the summer, a tender to avail 3,000 MV power supply has been floated,” he said.

He warned of severe action against those who spread rumours and fake news about power cuts in Tamil Nadu on social media.

If needed a legal action too would be initiated against them, added the minister.