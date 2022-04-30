Juvenile in doc’s rape case undergoes psychiatric test

Vellore: The psychiatric assessment of a juvenile suspected to be involved in the rape of a woman doctor attached to a prominent private hospital ended on Thursday. Hospital officials said that the report would be forwarded immediately to the Vellore Juvenile Justice Board for further action.

On March 17, a woman doctor and her male friend after a night show in theatre took a share auto with five persons, including the juvenile. However, they were whisked away to Palar riverbed at Sathuvachary where after taking away their belongings, the male friend was chased away and the woman was raped.

Vellore police arrested all five in a few days. While the four adults were remanded and sent to Vellore Central Prison, the juvenile was sent to the government remand home in Chennai. The four adults were detained under the Goondas Act. The juvenile, who is 17-years-and-6-months was brought to the CMC Hospital on Wednesday to undergo psychiatric assessment.

While court officials refused to comment, the first hearing is expected to start next month.