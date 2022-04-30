Iraianbu declines govt award for his book

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Iraianbu has declined a prize awarded by the Tamil development department for one of his recent books.

Published in 2018, Moolaikkul Sutrula a 648-page book that details the functioning of the human brain was shortlisted for a prize awarded by Tamil development department for best Tamil books published in a calendar year.

The book was shortlisted for the prize (for 2018) in February 2021 by a committee of Tamil scholars constituted by the department, which has planned to hold the prize distribution ceremony very shortly. Meanwhile, in his April 28 dated letter to Tamil development department secretary Mahesan Kasirajan, the Chief Secretary has thanked the department for shortlisting his book and advised the organisers to avoid the prize for his literary work.

It was learnt from sources that Iraianbu had considered it inappropriate to receive the prize awarded by a state government department when he is the state Chief Secretary.

Iraianbu has authored many books, including Ezhavathu Arivu, Simmasana Secret, Padippathu Sugame and Unnai Arindhal. Significantly, this is not the first instance when Iraianbu has taken a moral high ground in public policymaking since assuming the office of the Chief Secretary.