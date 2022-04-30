Don’t appoint Raja as Kerala Guv, senior lawyer writes to President

Chennai: After speculations of BJP national secretary H Raja to be appointed for the post of Kerala Governor, a senior lawyer of Madras High Court has written to the President of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs with a plea not to appoint him.

Senior Advocate S Doraisamy wrote the letter to the President stating that the ministry may not be aware of the fact that there are several criminal cases pending against Raja in Virudhunagar and Thirumayam police stations.

“If Raja, convicted in the criminal cases, would be sentenced to imprisonment. He will be detained in Madurai or Palayamkottai central prisons. In this case, the officials of Kerala have to travel to Madurai and Palayamkottai for getting the governor’s signature on the files,” the senior lawyer stated.

“It is noted as per Article156 of the Constitution even if there is any conviction by the court of law, he will not lose the governor’s post. The power to remove him is vested with the President only. Otherwise, he will sit on the files for months as a convicted prisoner. So, a person with criminal background should not be appointed to the post of Governor, “ he said.

He further mentioned the cases pending against Raja filed under IPC Sections 294 (b), 353 (I), 505 (I) (b) and section 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act 2002 in Virudhunagar Bazar police station.

Also, there is another FIR is pending against Raja which was filed by the Thirumayam police in the Pudukottai district under sections 143, 188, 153A, 290, 294 (b), 353, 505 (1) (b), 505 (1) (c) and 506 (1).