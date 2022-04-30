Dad murdered by youth in Thanjavur

Tiruchy: A man, who had abandoned his family 15 years ago, returned and attacked his wife, but was murdered by his son in retaliation. Karumbayiram (46), resident of Annai Sathya Nagar in Nanjikottai road in Thanjavur, had abandoned his wife Radhika (38) and two children Jeeva and Vikram 15 years ago and married another woman Sivasankari (36) in Tiruppur. Radhika, who had gone to Singapore, returned and was staying with her two sons. Karumbayiram who came to Thanjavur picked up a violent quarrel with his first wife and attempted to kill her with a machete. Elder son Jeeva (23), who retaliated with support from friends Prikins (23) and Antony Akash (21) killed his father on the spot. Tamil University Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and arrested the trio. Further investigations are on.