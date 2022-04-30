TamilNadu

Class 12 boy hurt in clash at Nellai school succumbs

Police said Selva Surya picked up a quarrel after objecting to a Class 11 student boy wearing a wrist band to indicate his caste.
Class 12 boy hurt in clash at Nellai school succumbs
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

Madurai: A 17-year-old Class 12 boy succumbed to head injuries, which he sustained in a clash with his schoolmates belonging to another caste in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Ambasamudram Deputy Superintendent of Police L Francis said the victim, M Selva Surya from Pappakudi village in Ambasamudram taluk, hailed from the dominant caste and was a student of the Government Higher Secondary School at Pallakal Pothukudi village. Police said Selva Surya picked up a quarrel after objecting to a Class 11 student boy wearing a wrist band to indicate his caste. As the boy remained defiant, both got into a fight. Meanwhile, two other students joined the Class 11 boy and hit Selva Surya attacked him with a stone on his head.

Following this, Selva Surya was admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital where he died at 2.30 am. Based on a complaint, Pappakudi police registered a case and arrested three students, the DSP said. Two physical education teachers have been suspended as the incident happened during lunch break.

Tirunelveli
Nellai school
Class 12 boy
Student clash

Related Stories

No stories found.