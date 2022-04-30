Class 12 boy hurt in clash at Nellai school succumbs

Madurai: A 17-year-old Class 12 boy succumbed to head injuries, which he sustained in a clash with his schoolmates belonging to another caste in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Ambasamudram Deputy Superintendent of Police L Francis said the victim, M Selva Surya from Pappakudi village in Ambasamudram taluk, hailed from the dominant caste and was a student of the Government Higher Secondary School at Pallakal Pothukudi village. Police said Selva Surya picked up a quarrel after objecting to a Class 11 student boy wearing a wrist band to indicate his caste. As the boy remained defiant, both got into a fight. Meanwhile, two other students joined the Class 11 boy and hit Selva Surya attacked him with a stone on his head.

Following this, Selva Surya was admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital where he died at 2.30 am. Based on a complaint, Pappakudi police registered a case and arrested three students, the DSP said. Two physical education teachers have been suspended as the incident happened during lunch break.