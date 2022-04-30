Chidambaram slams Assam govt for arresting Mevani in false case

Chennai: Senior congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram lashed out at the BJP regime in Assam for arresting Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on flimsy grounds.

Chidamabaram took to twitter to lampoon the BJP Government after a local court there granted bail to Mevani.

“The court in Barpeta, Assam has granted bail to Jignesh Mevani, MLA of Gujarat. The Court found that no sane person could have intended to outrage the modesty of a lady police officer in the presence of two male police officers and held that the FIR had no merit. The Court found that there is no evidence to hold that Mevani was an insane person!” Chidambaram tweeted.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at the Assam Chief Minister on the issue, the Chidambaram wondered, “If Mevani was not insane and yet a false FIR was registered against him, there must be someone who was insane?”

‘Union govt’s incompetence reason for coal shortage’

Earlier, in another series of tweets, Chidamabaram called out the ‘incompetence’ of the BJP-led Centre for the coal shortage induced acute power shortage in the country. He also accused the Modi regime of covering up its incompetence by blaming the previous Congress governments.

“Abundant coal, large rail network, unutilised capacity in thermal plants. Yet, there is acute power shortage. Modi Government cannot be blamed. It is because of 60 years of Congress rule!”

“There is no incompetence in the Ministries of Coal, Railway or Power. The blame lies with past Congress ministers of the said departments!” Chidambaram added.