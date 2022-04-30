Bull run temporarily stopped in Ambur

Ambur: Vaniyambadi RDO Gayathri Subramani temporarily halted a bull run near Ambur to rescue a bull which fell into an unused farm well on Saturday. One of the bulls particpating in the run at Sandrorkuppam near Ambur fell into an unused farm well. Onlookers and bull’s owners tried to pull the bull out in vain and sought the help of the fire and rescue service personnel, who too found the task difficult and the RDO had to stop the bull run. The bull, which was later pulled up, suffered minor scratches was given treatment. Bull owner Chakravathy, with tears in his eyes thanked all who helped to rescue his animal.