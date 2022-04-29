Youth stabs 17-yr-old schoolgirl in Coonoor

Coimbatore: A youth stabbed a 17-year-old girl studying in Class 12 in Coonoor over unrequited love on Friday morning.

According to police, the girl from Krishnapuram in Coonoor was walking to school, when accused A Ashiq (26), followed her and insisted to reciprocate his love. When she refused, the youth broke into an argument with her.

“Suddenly, in a fit of rage, he took out a knife and stabbed the girl at multiple spots, including her neck. As she collapsed, Ashiq took to his heels. However, the public, who were shocked on seeing the brutal attack, managed to nab him,” police said. On receiving information, Coonoor police rushed to the spot and sent the critically injured girl to Coonoor Government Hospital. Inquiries revealed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident. Police arrested the accused, who was produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. Further inquiries are on.