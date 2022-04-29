TN private schools told not to withhold hall tickets citing non-remittance of fees

Chennai: Following complaints from parents, the Tamil Nadu government instructed all private schools across the State not to withhold the hall tickets for board exam students citing non-remittance of fees.

Considering the spread of Covid and based on the directions of the Madras High Court, for the academic year 2021-22, unaided private schools were instructed to collect 85% of the fee fixed by the committee in 6 installments from the salaried sector, professionals and business people and 75% from the parents who have suffered the loss of income.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the Directorate of Examinations has uploaded hall tickets for the board exam students studying from Class 10 to Class 12 and accordingly, the candidates, who will be appearing for the exams, could get the hall tickets from their respective schools.

"However, there were complaints that certain private schools did not distribute the hall tickets for the students, who have pending fees," he added.

The official said an advisory notification has been issued to all the private schools that the management of the institutions should not withhold the hall tickets not only citing fees pending but also for any reason. "District education authorities have also been instructed to follow up the complaints if any with regard to the hall ticket issue," he added.

Pointing out that more than 25 lakh students studying from Class 10 to Class 12 will be appearing for the board exams, which would start from the first week of this May, "The government is keen to ensure that all the students, who have enrolled for the exams, will be appearing for exams without any stress," the officer said.

As per the directorate notification, the board exams for Class 10 will be held from May 6 to May 30. For Class 11 from May 9 to May 31 and for Class 12 from May 5 to May 28.