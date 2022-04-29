TN govt to pass separate resolution to assist Sri Lanka today

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, that will convene at 10 am today, will pass a separate resolution to assist Sri Lanka which is hit due to the ongoing economic crisis.

As Sri Lanka faces a severe economic crisis, the Tamil Nadu govt is ready to send essential items, including rice, pulses, milk, and life-saving medicines to the Sri Lankan Tamils ​​who are suffering in the country.

Chief Minister Stalin had already written to the Central government seeking permission to send essential items to Sri Lankan Tamil. However, there was no response.

Sri Lanka’s worst financial crisis has left it struggling to pay for essentials, including food, fuel and medicines.