Thanjai gang-rape case: Four suspects, three supporters held

Tiruchy: Four youth from Thanjavur, who allegedly gang-raped a young woman, were arrested on Friday while three others who came to police station in support of the suspects were also arrested.

Sources said, that a 22-year-old woman working in a supermarket in Thanjavur was waiting for bus at new bus stand on April 11. Her schoolmate Kodiyarasan (25), who came there on a two-wheeler, offered to drop her at house. Though the woman refused, he reportedly insisted and took her on his bike.

Kodiyarasan after some distance, instead of going to the woman’s village, took another route. The woman, who grew suspicious, asked him to stop the vehicle, but he rode into a cashew garden where Kodiyarasan’s friends Saminathan (30), Sukumaran (26) and Kannan (25) were waiting. All the four reportedly gang-raped the woman and threatened her with dire consequences. However, she lodged a complaint with Vallam police. DSP Brinda registered a case and started investigations. Meanwhile, a special team formed on the orders of Superintendent G Ravali Priya, arrested all the culprits in Srirangam on Friday and brought them to Vallam.

On information about the arrest, some relatives of the culprits gathered in front of the station and attempted to protest. Among them, Karungulam former panchayat president Velusamy (60), his associates Chelladurai (40) and Tamilarasan (27), who spoke in support of the culprits, were also arrested.