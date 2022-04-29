Team formed to nab chain snatcher on appeal from CRPF personnel

Tiruchy: After an appeal by a CRPF personnel from Tiruchy who is posted in Kashmir to Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DGP through a video complaint to nab the culprit who snatched away his wife’s chain, the DGP assured him and his wife over phone. Kalaivani (29) wife of Neelamegam (33), a CRPF personnel deputed in Kashmir, residing in Perur village near Musiri was resting in the verandah on Thursday when an unknown person snatched her 8.5 sovereign chain and escaped. Kalaivani sustained injuries on her neck and was rushed to Musiri GH. Meanwhile, Neelamegam, recorded a video from Kashmir appealing to the CM and the DGP for action and it went viral. DGP C Sylendra Babu phoned Neelamegam and Kalaivani and assured action. On Friday, IG (Central Zone) V Balakrishnan formed an 8-member special team.