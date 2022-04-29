More than 63 lakh benefited from Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme: Ma Subramanian

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that more than 63 lakh people have so far benefited from the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

He said, "Even though countries like Cuba are excelling in medicine today, despite the great importance of medicine and education in European countries, home-based medical care is only available in Tamil Nadu."

He added, "Recently, Chief Minister MK Stalin had personally visited the 50 lakh beneficiaries of the Chitlapakkam Panchayat who benefited from this scheme and handed over medicine kits. In the last 10 days, about 60 lakh beneficiaries in a village in Madurai have benefited from this scheme. Till today, more than 63 lakh people have now benefited from Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme."