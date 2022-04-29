Kamal Haasan urges govt to 'keep it cool' for motorists. But there is more...

Chennai: With the people of Tamil Nadu reeling under deadly heat, actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and urged the government to arrange temporary shelters near traffic signals for motorcyclists to stay under the shade while they are waiting.

"Bicyclists waiting at signals are suffering due to scorching heat. The Tamil Nadu government should arrange for such temporary shelters to be set up near the traffic signal so that they can relax," he tweeted along with some pictures.

However, one of the major risks involved is the poles holding them up falling on commuters. Officials raise concern that it could turn fatal if motorcyclists continue to drive rash.

Check for pictures here: