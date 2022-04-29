Custodial deaths: OPS demands Rs 50 lakh compensation, CBI inquiry

Chennai: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam sought Rs 50 lakh compensation from the Tamil Nadu government for the family of a person who had reportedly died in police custody in Tiruvannamalai district.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement also demanded that a CBI inquiry should be conducted into the issue besides providing a government job to a family member of the victim.

"Recently, Vignesh, who was hailing from Pattinapakkam, died in police custody. One more custodial death in Tiruvanamalai district has brought fear among the people in Tamil Nadu," he claimed.

Stating that police had arrested a person named Thangamani in Tiruvanamalai district on the charges of selling illicit arrack on April 26, Panneerselvam said, "It was also reported that after, he was taken into police custody, he died due to fix on the next day".

Stating the victim was physically well while he was taken into custody, Panneerselvam alleged "his death came just one day after have raised doubts on police personnel and moreover, the victim's family also claimed that the arrested person died due to brutal assault by the police".

The AIADMK leader also claimed that the victim's family was also not allowed by the police to meet the collector for lodging complaints. "It is the duty of the police to investigate the issue and bring the culprits before the court," he demanded.

"Therefore, the Chief Minister has to shift the case to the CBI for getting justice to the affected family besides providing financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the victim's family and also provide government job to a member of the family".