10 PDS staff suspended for poor quality goods in Kancheepuram

Chennai: Several staff at a PDS were suspended in Kancheepuram after the villagers complained to TN Chief Minister MK Stalin about poor quality goods being distributed in the ration shops.

On Sunday, the grama sabha meeting was held across the state. Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in the Chenkadu grama sabha meeting at Kancheepuram, in which several women complained to the CM about the poor quality of ration goods they’ve been receiving from the ration shops. They said that the rice could not be used for any purpose.

The Chief Minister ordered officials to immediately investigate the issue. On Sunday evening, officials held a surprise raid on all PDS shops in the district.

On Friday, officials from the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department held a raid on the PDS shops in Walajabad. They found that in Muthiyalpettai PDS shop, the rice which was distributed was of poor quality.

Soon officials suspended the 10 PDS staff of Muthiyalpettai, Ottivakkam, Seyamangalam, and Thimbarajampettai. They also issued notices to 2 cooperative sub-registrars for failing in their duties.