Villagers thrash school headmaster for misbehaving with Class 7 girl

Coimbatore: Villagers thrashed a headmaster of a Panchayat Union Middle School in Krishnagiri district for misbehaving with a Class 7 girl student on Thursday. According to police, the school headmaster Lawrence had misbehaved with the girl student. Panicked by his behaviour, the girl left for home midway and informed her parents. Three other teachers, who were working in the school, were away to attend a meeting and only the headmaster was there at the time of incident. The irate parents of the girl accompanied by more than 20 relatives came to the school and broke into an argument with the headmaster. Suddenly, they began to assault Lawrence. Fearing for his life, the headmaster got into a car and attempted to escape. However, the family members hurled stones and smashed the window panes of the car. Anjetty police rushed to the spot and held an inquiry along with officials of the education department.