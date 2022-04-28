Tamil Nadu Engineering admissions to begin immediately after Class 12 results

Chennai: The much-awaited Under Graduate (UG) engineering admissions of Anna University are expected to begin after the board exam results for Class 12 students.

Last year, the admission process for the students seeking UG Engineering seats in Anna University and its 470 affiliated colleges commenced on July 26 for both academic and vocational courses.

For two decades till 2018, Anna University has been conducting engineering admissions through single-window counselling. However, it changed in 2019 after differences propped up between Anna University and the Higher Education Department over the reconstitution of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee.

Since then, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has been conducting engineering counselling. A senior official from the DOTE told DT NEXT on Thursday that the notification for the admissions will be announced once the board exams for Class 12 was over.

The official also pointed out that the admission process will begin immediately after the Class 12 results, which are expected to be published in June.

Stating that the whole engineering admission process will go up to about three months, he said, "This year also registration for the students seeking engineering seats will be online".

However, the official said since the number of coronavirus cases has slightly increased, authorities concerned were yet to decide whether to conduct counselling physically or online.

"If it was decided to conduct online counselling, the commencement of registration, filing of applications and certificate uploading will be done simultaneously", he added.

Pointing out that this year also 7.5% seats on a preferential basis to government school students will be adopted, the official said, "Last year a total of 7,876 students from State-run schools have been admitted in engineering colleges, of which, 161 have secured admissions in Anna University Departments under the horizontal reservation".

He said last year (2021), a total of 476 colleges, including Anna University had as many as 1,51,870 seats against the total student enrollment of 1,38,531.