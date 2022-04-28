Priority syllabus released for students appearing for board exams

Chennai: Taking the burden off students to prepare for upcoming board exams, the School Education Department has released a priority syllabus for Classes 10, 11 and 12.

The schools in the state were reopened last November after the second wave of Covid-19. As the students are set to face the board exams in May, the School Education Department has released a priority syllabus.

The teachers have also been directed to focus on the priority syllabus, released by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, stated the school education order.

“It is important that the board exams are conducted this year. The students have already not appeared for exams since the pandemic began. ‘All-pass’ will no longer be a wise option for the students,” said Nanda Kumar, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association.