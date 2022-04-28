Now, Tamil Nadu to introduce Tatkal system for registration of documents

Chennai: Property sellers and buyers, who are in urgent need of registering the documents, can heave a sigh of relief as the State Commercial and Registration Department P Moorthy announced in the Assembly that a 'tatkal' system will be implemented for registering properties in a short span of time.

In an announcement made in the state Assembly on Thursday, Moorthy said that the tatkal system will be implemented in 100 sub-registrar offices during the first phase. "Sub-registrar offices where a higher number of property registrations occur will be selected for the implementation. A charge of Rs. 5,000 will be collected for a tatkal token," he added.

In another announcement, Moorthy said that measures will be taken to amend the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 to bring reforms. The amendment will be made to fix the minimum cost of stamp papers at Rs. 100. Presently, stamp papers are available as low as Rs. 10, Rs. 20 and Rs. 50.

Also, the government will set up an integrated service center at a cost of Rs. 1 crore to provide services related to the registration department. The centre will assist the public by providing guideline values, encumbrance certificates, online payments, and other services. On a pilot basis, the service centers will be set up in Chennai and Coimbatore. Moreover, making corrections in marriage certificates will also be made easy as the minister announced an online system for making corrections at a cost of Rs 6 lakh.

Sub-registrar offices to stay open on Saturdays:

"Public is expecting the sub-registrar offices to function on weekdays to register their documents. Registrations will be done on Saturdays and Rs 1,000 will be collected from the public," he announced.

In a bid to prevent illegal registration of government land, the registration department will update STAR software. The software will prevent registering government land, water bodies, temple land, Waqf Board land, and others automatically. The government will spend Rs. 12 lakh for the initiative. Also, Chennai and Madurai zones will be bifurcated.

In his reply to the Assembly, Moorthy said that the Commercial Taxes and Registration department accounts for 87 per cent of the total State's income of Rs. 1.38 lakh crore.