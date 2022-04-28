Kodanad heist-murder case: DSP from special team transferred

Chennai: Coonoor DSP Suresh, who is a part of the special team probing the Kodanad heist-murder case, has been transferred, and DSP Chandrasekar of the Nilgiris crime branch has been brought as his replacement. Tamil Nadu's DGP Sylendra Babu issued an order to its force.

This development follows the transfer of Judge Sanjai Baba as Theni's Principal District Judge from Nilgiris district court Judge. He was hearing the Kodanad case. A notification on the transfer of judges was issued on Monday.

The TN government on April 18 made a submission before the bench led by Justice AD Jagadish Chandira that 217 people have been inquired so far in the case. AIADMK party functionary PB Sajeevan was being probed for two days on 26 and 27 April.

Five special teams have been constituted by the state police to probe the sensational heist-murder that happened in the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's Kodanad estate on April 23, 2017. An 11-member gang looted the valuables and killed security guard Ohm Bahadur.