How many jallikattu events did OPS participate, asks Minister

Chennai: Minister for Information and Public Relations MP Saminathan on Thursday posted an ‘irrelevant’ question in the Assembly on how O Panneerselvam qualifies to be ‘Jallikattu Hero and asked the former chief minister that how many jallikattu competitions he has participated? Visibly enraged by it AIADMK MLA KA Sengottaiyan replied that because OPS is responsible for removing the ban on jallikattu he is rightfully called as ‘Jallikattu Hero.’ Not relenting Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy, who hails from Madurai, recalled former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s order to Collectors banning jallikattu following court order in 2005. He said only after DMK returned to power an appeal was filed against the order. Panneerselvam then replied that the problem started for jallikattu during the former Congress rule when DMK was part of it as bulls were placed in the category of ‘performing animals.’ OPS added he had participated in several jallikattu events at his prime age. But, Moorthy argued that it was back only because of people’s protest. However, Speaker M Appavu asked them to end debate.