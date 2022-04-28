Class 11 student dies, brother injured in Tiruvannamalai roof collapse

Tiruvannamalai: A Class 11 student, who was injured when the roof of his house collapsed on him, succumbed after admission to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday. According to police, Vinod Kumar (17) and Dinakaran (16) were the sons of Selvi (40) a widow of Polur town. The boys were in Class 12 and 11 in local government school. When the boys and their mother were sleeping in the house, the roof of the house collapsed on Wednesday night resulting in injuries to both boys. They were rushed to Polur GH and then shifted to Tiruvannamalai GMCH on Thursday. However, Dinakaran succumbed to his injuries. Polur police have registered a case and are investigating.