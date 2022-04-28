4 including mother held for selling 6-month-old baby to Kerala couple

Madurai: Four persons, including mother, were arrested by the Uvari police in Tirunelveli district on Thursday after being charged with illegally selling a baby. Inspector Selvi said Thangaselvi (32), the mother with the aid of a middleman, sold her six-month-old female baby after receiving Rs 1.40 lakh from a couple at Kottayam in Kerala. The incident occurred four months ago and when the issue got the attention of the District Child Protection Unit, Kottayam, the couple were questioned about the female child’s biological parents. Later, the couple confessed that the baby was adopted illegally. Based on a complaint received by the Tirunelveli District Child Protection Unit officer Churchill on Wednesday, a case was registered and arrests were made.