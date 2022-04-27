Two of 3 accused get double life terms for raping textile showroom staff

Vellore: The Vellore fast track mahila court on Wednesday sentenced two of three accused to double life terms for the rape of a private textile showroom employee in the Fort Round Road. Police said that that girl and her boyfriend were talking at a location on the road on January 18, 2020 when they were accosted by three persons who after assaulting both, grabbed their belongings and while one of them held the boy, the other two raped the girl. The third youth also raped the girl after the first two. Vellore north police registered a case and arrested the three accused identified as Manikandan (43), Sakthivel (21) and Marimuthu (33), all from Vellore town. Mahila court judge Kalai Ponni sentenced Manikandan and Sakthivel to two life terms and two fines of Rs10,000 each under various sections, as also another sentence of 3 years and fines of Rs 5,000 each, while Marimuthu was sentenced to 5 years RI and a fine of Rs 5,000.