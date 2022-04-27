TN Prison dept to set up six more fuel stations

Chennai: Prison Bazaar, which was set up in the premises of the central prisons and in certain district jails, has made a revenue of Rs 3.1 crore in 2021-2022.

During the demand for grants in connection with his department, Minister of Law S Regupathy told the House on Wednesday that of the total revenue, the bazaar also got a net profit of Rs 48.69 lakh during the same period.

He said of the total net profit, 20 per cent will go to the prisoners, who worked to produce the goods, including bakery items, leather shoes, wallets, nursery products and detergent soaps.

Stating that 20 per cent of the amount will go to the government account, the Minister said the remaining 20 per cent and 40 per cent will go to prison staff welfare fund and for Tamil Nadu Prison Department Manufacture of Goods funds.

Regupathy said petrol retail outlets, which were established in central prisons, also yielded a revenue of Rs 163.78 crore with a net profit of Rs 4.44 crore. “Establishment of similar petrol retail outlets in six more locations at central prison-1, Puzhal on Ambattur Road, Tiruchy on Airport Road, Coimbatore on Bharathiyar Road, Salem and Madurai special prison for women and Tiruchy on Gandhi Market in phase-2 is under active consideration of the government.