Thanjavur electrocution deaths: Stalin meets families of deceased

The victims were identified as Mohan (22) Prathap (36), Raghavan (24), Anbalagan (60), Nagaraj (60), Santhosh (15), Selvam (56), Rajkumar (14), Swaminathan, Bharani and Govindarajan.

Chief Minister MK Stalin have also announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each for the 11 people who were electrocuted in the temple festival at Thanjavur's Kalimedu.