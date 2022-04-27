TamilNadu

Thanjavur electrocution deaths: Stalin meets families of deceased

Chief Minister MK Stalin have also announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each for the 11 people.
Stalin met the families of the deceased in ThanjavurANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday met the families of the deceased in Thanjavur, who lost their lives after a temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a live wire, earlier today.

The victims were identified as Mohan (22) Prathap (36), Raghavan (24), Anbalagan (60), Nagaraj (60), Santhosh (15), Selvam (56), Rajkumar (14), Swaminathan, Bharani and Govindarajan.

Chief Minister MK Stalin have also announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each for the 11 people who were electrocuted in the temple festival at Thanjavur's Kalimedu.

