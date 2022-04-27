Stalin gives laptops to govt school students enrolled in medical colleges

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed laptops to students of government schools, who have been admitted to government medical and dental colleges under the 7.5 per cent reservation quota.

Held at DR MGR Medical University on Tuesday, 555 students enrolled in MBBS and BDS courses in Tamil Nadu received the laptops as a token of appreciation by the Chief Minister at the event.

In the 2021-22 academic year, counselling was conducted for admission to 5,932 medical seats in government medical colleges and self-funded medical colleges and 1,460 seats for dental courses in the State quota. Of these, 445 government school students are enrolled in medical studies and 110 students are enrolled for dental courses under the 7.5% reservation quota. These students were given laptops by the Chief Minister.

A press release said that the Chief Minister has been urging the Union Government to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

The state government has assured that it will bear the expenses of the government school students taking admissions in private medical colleges under the 7.5% quota to enable access to medical education for all the students.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and health secretary J Radhakrishnan were also present at the event.