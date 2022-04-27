Regupathy: Law colleges to get playgrounds, libraries

Chennai: Law Minister S Regupathy on Wednesday announced that Dr Ambedkar Government Law College will soon have a playground at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore besides introducing an LLM postgraduate course from the coming academic year.

He told the state Assembly that the existing libraries in all the government law colleges would be enhanced by procuring law books at a cost of Rs 3 crore. “In addition, new libraries will be constructed in government law colleges at Vellore and Tirunelveli,” he said adding RO system will be installed in Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Chengalpet state-owned law colleges. The Minister said a centre for research development and training in cyber laws and cyber security would be established in the national law university, Tiruchy in Rs 10 lakh.

Regupathy further said one additional court exclusively to conduct the trial of cases registered and investigated by the central crime branch of greater Chennai police would be constituted.

The Minister who also holds the Prisons portfolio announced the enhancement of expenditure for providing a special diet to the prisoners on the occasion of Pongal, Republic day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanthi from Rs 50 to Rs 100. The Minister also said that the percentage of appointments made for the wages earned by the prisoners will be increased from 50 per cent to 80 per cent.

Award in cine field in MK’s name

Making his announcements, state Information Minister MP Saminathan said that a lifetime achievement award under the name of late chief minister M Karunanidhi, would be given each year for a person, who contributes outstandingly well in the cine field.

He said the salary slab for availing journalist pension was increased from the existing Rs 3 lakh per annum to Rs 4 lakh. “Similarly, financial assistance to the journalists for hospital purposes has also been increased from Rs 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh,” he added.

The Minister said infrastructure, including studio, would be improved at MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute in Chennai at a cost of Rs 5 crore.