Perarivalan release: Guv has no power to take personal decision, says SC

Following a petition filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Perarivalan seeking his release from jail in connection with the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the Supreme Court judges on Wednesday said that releasing Perarivalan was the only solution to the case and raised a series of questions about the Governor's authority.

The Supreme Court in March had granted bail to A G Perarivalan who has been serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, taking note of his long incarceration of over 30 years and no history of complaint when out on parole.