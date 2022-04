Coimbatore: Namakkal police seized a tanker lorry containing 4,000 litres of adulterated diesel on Wednesday. Acting on a tip off, the sleuths of the crime investigation wing found the tanker abandoned at Vallipuram area. A check revealed that the tanker had adulterated diesel. The vehicle was seized and as its registration number has been erased, the police are inquiring to trace out the owner. Further investigations are on.