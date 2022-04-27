High drama in House over Thanjai mishap

Chennai: High drama prevailed in the state Assembly on Wednesday when AIADMK MLAs were forcefully evicted after they staged dharna in front of the Speaker.

The issue started when Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami blamed the ruling DMK for the electrocution of 11 people during a temple car procession, while making his speech in an urgent calling attention motion. “No precautionary measures were taken by the state. Electricity should have been stopped when the ‘chapparam’ was taken. Action should be initiated against the officials for their carelessness resulting in the death of 11 persons,” said Palaniswami, who also urged the state government to provide Rs 25 lakh per family of the deceased and government job for one person in a family.

Following the accusations, AIADMK MLAs led by Palaniswami walked out of the Assembly. Then Congress floor leader K Selvaperunthagai recalled the Kumbakonam Mahamaham incident in 1992 and said that 48 persons died due to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and ousted AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala taking bath in the temple pond. “But Jayalalithaa politicised the issue by blaming Vishwa Hindu Parishad for the incident, during her Assembly address,” he said.

By the time Selvaperunthagai completed his address, AIADMK MLAs returned and raised slogans against him and urged the Speaker to expunge his comments and the Speaker refused. When Palaniswami tried to speak he was refused permission by Speaker M Appavu who asked him to wait. But, as Palaniswami continued to ask for a chance Appavu replied that under Rule 55 of Tamil Nadu Assembly Rules, only one chance will be given for a party under calling attention motion.

Meanwhile, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu asked AIADMK not to politicise the death of 11 persons following which AIADMK MLAs became visibly enraged and sat in front of the Speaker’s well. They also raised slogans, but Speaker Appavu directed the Assembly guards to evict the AIADMK MLAs following which the Opposition MLAs, including RB Udhayakumar were forcibly evicted.

Appavu then said that Selvaperunthagai just recalled the words of Jayalalithaa and Palaniswami’s demand to expunge the statement is like opposing the very words of Jayalalithaa.