HC tells DVAC to probe corruption in Education Dept

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to constitute special teams to create an adequate number of sources, gather intelligence and initiate all appropriate actions against the corrupt activities in School Education Department.

A petition filed by S David Leo, headmaster, Panchayat union middle school, Alangudi, Pudukkottai district, seeking to quash his transfer order dated January 25, 2022, came up for hearing before Justice SM Subramaniam.

During the course of argument, the counsel for the petitioner mainly contended that transfer and postings through counselling were made only based on corrupt activities. For the transfer and postings to a particular place or post, the teachers were paying Rs 10 lakh and above as bribe. Citing these, the counsel made a serious allegation against the authorities regarding rampant corruption in the matter of transfer and postings. It’s contended that in the case of the petitioner also, due to the corrupt activities, the petitioner was victimised, the counsel said.

Hearing the argument, the Court directed Additional Advocate General to get instructions from the DVAC about action initiated in respect of large number of complaints given by the teachers and the public in general regarding such corrupt activities in the Education Department.

In view of the facts and circumstances, the Judge said the petitioner did not establish any acceptable ground for interfering with the order. Accordingly, the writ petition was dismissed.