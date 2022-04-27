Fresh SOPs to be issued for board exams as cases on the rise in TN

Chennai: With Covid cases slowly increasing across Tamil Nadu, the government has decided to issue fresh SOPs for board exam students.

Exam preparations have already begun and the Directorate of Examinations has issued hall tickets for the students.

Though normalcy was slowly being restored, a sudden cluster of cases on the IIT-M campus has now made authorities from the School Education Department review preparations. A senior official from the Department told DT Next that after a review meeting, authorities decided that face masks will be mandatory for both students and invigilators.

If required, extra classrooms might be converted into exam centres for better physical distancing. Thermal checks will be mandatory. Students with cold or fever symptoms will be allowed to write exams with separate seating provisions.

Stating that government and aided schools will distribute face masks if a student is found without one, he said, “Separate financial aid will be provided to such schools for the purchase of hand sanitisers. If required Zinc and Vitamin tablets will also be distributed.” “All school managements will be instructed to ensure adequate water facilities and provision of soaps to the students. Toilets will also be inspected,” the official said.

Schools that have turned into exam centres have to submit a report on SOPs being put in place at least five days before the exams. “All exam centres have been subjected to surprise inspection,” he added.