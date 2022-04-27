AIADMK functionary quizzed for second day in Kodanad heist-cum-murder case

Coimbatore: A special team of police questioned PB Sajeevan, an AIADMK functionary, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder. Sajeevan, who runs furniture shops in Podanur in Coimbatore and Gudalur in The Nilgiris was into supplying furniture and refurbishing wooden items in the sprawling estate. He was in Dubai, when an 11-member gang entered the estate and looted valuables after murdering security guard Ohm Bahadur on April 23, 2017. A police team led by Inspector General (IG) of Police – West Zone R Sudhakar inquired him to know if he had any links in the sensational case.