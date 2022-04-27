70 sovereigns of jewellery, Rs 2.20 lakh in cash looted from locked house

Tiruchy: Miscreants who broke into a house escaped with 70 sovereign jewels and cash of Rs 2.20 lakh in Tiruchy on Tuesday. Police registered a case on Wednesday and are investigating. Panchavarnam (50), a resident of Cauvery Nagar in Pettavaithalai in Tiruchy went to her daughter’s house in Chennai on April 3 and has been staying there. In such a backdrop, on Tuesday, Natarajan, one of the relatives of Panchavarnam went to the house to feed the hens. He was shocked to see the front doors of the house open. Soon he passed on the information to Pettavaithalai police who registered a case and rushed to the house and found that 70 sovereign jewels, cash of Rs 2.20 lakh , 1.5 kg silver articles and silk sarees missing. Police brought finger print experts and conducted an investigation.