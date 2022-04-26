Youth must make India prosperous: Ravi

Coimbatore: Governor RN Ravi said India will have to pool its enormous human resources and youth power to succeed in its mission of becoming a world leader by the year 2047, when the nation will be celebrating 100 years of Independence. Delivering the valedictory address at the two days conference of Vice-Chancellors of state, central and private universities in Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday, the Governor said that it is a collective responsibility of every citizen, particularly youth to mark their contribution for a prosperous and peaceful India and world. “The outcome of the two days conference will be compiled and shared,” he said.