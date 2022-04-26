TN govt invites undergraduates to apply for two-year fellowship in governance

Chennai: To improve efficiency of the governance processes, the State government has launched a Tamil Nadu Education Fellowship (TNEF) along with the School Education Department (SED) recently.

The SED has invited undergraduates to apply for the fellowship online before May 15. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fellowship Program (TNCMFP) was introduced to identify and train young minds from diverse professional and academic backgrounds. 114 fellows and 38 senior fellows are to be placed in teams of four in each district.

Anyone with an undergraduate degree and minimum of 2 years’ experience can apply for the fellowship. Those with at least 5 years’ experience can apply to be a senior fellow. For both positions, applicants with experience in education background are preferred. Recruitment is being held till June 30, 2022. Fellows will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 32,000, while senior fellows will get Rs 45,000.