Tirupur tank is TN’s 17th bird sanctuary

Chennai: The state will soon have its 17th protected bird sanctuary at Nanjarayan tank, a protected hotspot in Tirupur district and the banks of Chennai’s waterways, including Adyar, Buckingham Canal and Cooum would be converted into a green corridor with massive sapling plantations, Forest Minister K Ramachandran announced in the Assembly.

Speaking during the demand for grants session on Monday, he said that the state would plant 3.42 crore indigenous saplings to promote “Pasumai Thottam” along river banks at a cost of Rs 237 crore. The Minister also said that the state would establish a conservation and rehabilitation centre to protect nesting Olive Ridley turtles visiting Chennai coast at a cost of Rs 6.3 crore. The centre would foster research, and awareness and also promote habitat conservation for sea turtles.

The state had also sanctioned funds for the conservation of endangered flagship species like slender loris in Dindigul, sea cow in the Gulf of Mannar, the Minister added.

Steps would be taken to set up Cauvery south wildlife sanctuary adjacent to the Cauvery north wildlife sanctuary and a detailed project report will be prepared at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Similarly, Rs 3.6 crore will be sanctioned for Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve to set up a biodiversity lab and a museum,” he said.

Meanwhile, a policy note tabled by the Minister said the government would set up a marine elite force for strategic protection of the coastal and marine biodiversity and said that the state would continue the project tiger and project elephant funded by the Centre.

Climate change centres

Earlier in the day, Minister for Environment and Sports CV Meyyanathan said as part of the Tamil Nadu Green Mission and to study climate changes, centres for climate changes will be established at a cost of Rs 3.80 crore. To reduce plastic usage, the manjappai campaign will be taken up in educational institutions, the Minister said. He also said eight new treatment plants will be set up in the state to recycle effluents.