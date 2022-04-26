Temperature likely to increase above normal from May first week in TN

Chennai: As the maximum temperature slightly increased in the recent days in Tamil Nadu, it is further expected to increase above normal by two - three degrees Celsius from May first week. The RMC official said that currently the wind pattern is favourable and the State did not record above 40 degree Celsius so far.

"For the past few days, the south Tamil Nadu witnessed rainfall due to atmospheric circulation prevailing in the nearby coast. The maximum temperature dipped in those areas. But the northern districts of the State continued to experience dry weather since the summer started and reported higher temperatures than usual," said a senior official at Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in the State is yet to report abnormal surge - above 40 degrees Celsius for the past two months. "Currently, we receive wind from South towards east. If the wind pattern changes it might raise than usual from next month at least by two - three degrees Celsius," he added.

In March and April, several districts of Tamil Nadu received moderate to heavy rainfall due to atmospheric circulation and low pressure area formation over Bay of Bengal. Rain for May is unpredictable now as it depends on the cyclonic activities.

"From weekend, many places in Tamil Nadu will start seeing maximum temperatures edge above 40 degrees Celsius, which is expected to continue until first week of May. A potential disturbance in Bay of Bengal around that time could make it worse for East Coast of South India," said a weather blogger.