Sasikala's sensational response on her political journey...

Chennai: VK Sasikala, confidante of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who is on a spiritual tour across Tamil Nadu, was recently investigated for 2 days by police personnel in the Kodanad murder and robbery case. Sasikala gave out a reply to a question of when will she start her political journey.

During the investigation that was held at Sasikala's residence in Chennai, it was reported that she was asked more than 100 questions.

In this context, Sasikala who left Chennai for Tiruchy today met reporters at the Chennai airport and was questioned on various issues in politics, including the Kodanad case.

To the reporters, she replied, "Having completed the spiritual journey I am about to embark on the political journey soon. The AIADMK general secretary will appeal against the case soon."

On questions about Kodanad case, she refused to answer.

Sasikala, who arrived in Tiruchy by plane from Chennai, met reporters at the airport as well. At that time, few questions were raised by reporters as is this a political journey alone? Or with a coalition party?

To which, Sasikala replied, "Wait and see." Then she was asked 'Is Dinakaran expelling people who come to welcome you from the party?' for which she refused to answer the question directly said, "I will go to the temple. I will reply to this later."