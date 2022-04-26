Power deficit due to delay in commissioning 4 thermal projects

Chennai: Tamil Nadu should have been a power surplus state by now if all the supercritical thermal power projects construction undertaken by the Tangedco was completed on time. But, the several parts of the state witnessed load shedding ranging from one to three hours between April 20 and 22 due to a power shortage of over 2,000 MW.

Tangedco has undertaken the construction of five supercritical thermal power projects (STPP) with a total generation capacity of 5,700 MW facing a delay ranging from one year to eight years.

The 660 MW Ennore Expansion STPP was the first project to be awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract in February 2014 to LANCO Infra Tech to commission the plant by June 2018. But, LANCO declared insolvency after completing a mere 18 per cent of the works in 2018. Tangedco awarded a fresh contract to BGRESL in March 2019 but the work on the project is yet, to begin with the expiry of the environmental clearance.

Tangedco awarded the contract for the 2X660 MW Ennore SEZ STPP in September 2014 with the scheduled commissioning of unit I in November 2017 and the second unit in January 2018. “However, the work on the project initially got delayed due to litigation. The actual work on-site started in September 2016. The work progressed at a slow pace and got further delayed due to COVID lockdown,” said Tangedco sources. The revised schedule of completion is December 2023 and April 2024 for unit I and unit II respectively.

Sources in Tangedco said that the 800 MW North Chennai stage III project is expected to be commissioned by end of this year after missing its April 2019 deadline.