Nalini plea: Bench seeks TADA order copy

Chennai: The MHC on Tuesday directed the HC registry to furnish a copy of an order passed by the TADA court in Poonamallee sentencing capital punishment to S Nalini and 25 others in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case in January 1998. The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by S Nalini, one of the seven life-term convicts in the case. The bench sought the order copy since Nalini prayed for a direction for her premature release. The CJ directed the HC registry to place the order on April 28, so as to know the fact under what provisions of the TADA Act, Nalini was convicted.