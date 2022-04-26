Kodanad murder and robbery case: Judge Sanjai Baba transferred

Chennai: Judge Sanjai Baba, who had been hearing the Kodanad case for more than a year, was transferred on Tuesday.
The Kodanad Tea Estate at Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district has a bungalow owned by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
The sensational Kodanad robbery and murder case has been pending in the Nilgiris District Sessions Court for the last 5 years and District judge Sanjai Baba who has been hearing the case for the last one and a half years
The list of changes was released yesterday, which included Judge Sanjai Baba, who was hearing the Kodanad murder and robbery case in the Nilgiris District Sessions Court.
Accordingly, Judge Murugan of Industrial Tribunal in Chennai has been appointed as the new judge of the Nilgiris district. Former Nilgiris district judge Sanjai Baba has been transferred as the district Chief Justice.