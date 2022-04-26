Karunanidhi's birthday to be celebrated as State festival: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced under Rule 110 that the birthday of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi will be celebrated as a state function and a statue of Karunanidhi will be installed at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been debating on the requests from the Department of Power, Prohibition and Excise Department, and the Department of Labor Welfare and Skills Development today.

In response to that, Ministers V Senthil Balaji and CV Ganesan made announcements.

Earlier in the morning at 10 am, a questioning session was held where Ministers responded to questions raised by others members.

Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a proclamation under Rule 110 in which he said, “The late Chief Minister Karunanidhi ruled Tamil Nadu 5 times and had been the Chief Minister for 19 years. Karunanidhi created the modern Tamil Nadu that we see today. He created all the symbols of Tamil Nadu. He lived as a leader and was a guide to this pervasive Indian politics. Karunanidhi is the only leader to have won all the by-elections. He has been elected to the Legislative Assembly 13 times."

"Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's birthday will be celebrated on June 3 as a State function. I am proud to announce that a statue of Karunanidhi will be installed on June 3 at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai. Karunanidhi would often say that long distances can be crossed only by running longer and he is the one who ran for Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government considers its duty to elevate him to a higher level.” he added.