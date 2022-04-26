TamilNadu

Dhole, leopard cub rescued from estates

The two-year-old male retreated into forest.
Dt Next Bureau

Coimbatore: Forest Department officials in The Nilgiris on Tuesday rescued a dhole from a well and a leopard cub from a tea estate. Estate workers noticed the dhole in a well at TANTEA facility and informed the Pandalur Forest Department officials, who then arrived and took efforts to rescue the animal. “It could not climb up through a ladder placed inside the dry well. Then, a staff member got down, tied a rope to its leg and moved it onto a net before lifting it out,” said an official. The two-year-old male retreated into forest. Similarly, workers noticed a leopard cub, barely a month old at a tea estate. “It was then released into the nearby forest hoping that it would rejoin its mother,” official said.

