Custodial death: Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh solatium to victim's family

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of V. Vignesh who died in police custody last week.

The youth was allegedly tortured at the Secretariat Colony Police station.

Making the announcement in the Assembly, Stalin said that whether in power or not, the political stand of his DMK is to take a strong position against custodial torture and that the human rights of all citizens will be protected by the state government.

Responding to the special call attention motion moved by the opposition AIADMK and other legislators including the ruling VCK, he also said that the state government would also provide free treatment to Suresh who was also picked up along with Vignesh.

Giving the details of the case, he said that it was found that the two were in procession of liquor and ganja and when they were asked to come to the police station, they refused. Vignesh also tried to attack the police with a dagger.

The Chief Minister also said that there were 11 criminal cases pending against Suresh and 2 cases against Vignesh. He said that breakfast was provided to both of them on April 19 and Vignesh developed epilepsy and was declared brought dead at Kilpauk Medical College hospital where he was taken from the Secretariat Colony police station.

He said that a case of suspicious death has been registered and the Sub Inspector Pugazhum Perumal, constable Ponraj, and home guard Deepak had been placed under suspension. He said that the case was transferred to the CB-CID for probe.

Earlier, AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam had in a statement demanded a CBI investigation into the custodial death. He had also said that the family of Vignesh had expressed apprehensions over state government announcing a probe by CB-CID as the agency was also under the state Home Department.