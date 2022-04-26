Curfew in Tamil Nadu again? Radhakrishnan replies...

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health and Public Welfare Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan in a press meet today, was questioned by a reporter, "Will the curfew be imposed again in Tamil Nadu ?"

Radhakrishnan replied that there was no chance of re-imposing the curfew in Tamil Nadu.

"This is not the time to make unnecessary rumors or threats about it. At the same time we have defeated the virus spread through masks, and vaccinations. It’s time to be reminded of that. The mask and the vaccine are strategies to control the outbreak of virus. People should follow the guidelines and protocols issues by Tamil Nadu government, " he added.